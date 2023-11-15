A 19-year-old man killed in a stabbing in Wolverhampton has been named as Shawn Seesahai.

Emergency services were called to open land off Laburnum Street in Bilston at just before 8:30pm on the evening of Monday 13 November.

Paramedics treated the young man at the scene, but nothing could be done to save him. Shawn died of his injuries shortly afterwards.

West Midlands Police says his family is being supported "at this awful time."

A murder investigation has been launched; police are appealing for witnesses who were in the area between 6pm and 10pm on the night of Shawn's death to come forward.

Nearby roads have been closed off whilst forensic teams work to establish what happened.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Sanders said: "While our thoughts remain with Shawn's family, our focus is on identifying exactly what has happened and bringing those responsible before the courts.

"Enquiries are continuing and we're asking motorists who were in the area to take a look at their dashcam as it may hold images or details which could be vital to our investigation.

"And we'd urge anyone who has information, and hasn't yet spoken with us, to come forward."

