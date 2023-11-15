Two boys, both aged 12, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the fatal stabbing of a man in Wolverhampton.

Shawn Seesahai, 19, died after stabbed off Laburnum Road, East Park just before 8.30pm on Monday 13 November.

Police arrested two 12-year-old boys at their home addresses on suspicion of murder and they remain in police custody.

West Midlands Police says it has increased dedicated patrols in the area, as the incident has caused deep concern in the local community.

DCI Dave Sanders said: "Our thoughts remain with Shawn's family, who have been fully updated with this latest development.

“Our investigation is moving at pace and we continue to encourage anyone with information to contact us.”

Please call us on 101 or via Live Chat quoting log 4878 of 13 November. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 to pass on any information.

