Alison Mackenzie is joined by three politicians from the Midlands to debate the chaos on the front benches which saw a surprise return to the Cabinet or former Prime Minister David Cameron, while big names from Labour had to leave the Shadow Cabinet over the Gaza ceasefire vote, including Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips.

Plus, after three storms in the month, is there a plan to protect the Midlands from extreme weather, with flooding damaging properties and claiming lives?

Alison's guests this month:

Brendan Clarke-Smith MP - Bassetlaw (Conservative)

Sarah Edwards MP - Tamworth (Labour)

Cllr Ade Adeyemo - Solihull Council (Liberal Democrat)

