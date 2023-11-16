A man who was found dead in a field in Leicestershire died from a gunshot wound, police have confirmed.

Timothy Macdonald, 46, who was known as Don, was found dead in a field off Highgate Lane, Plungar, at 3.30pm on 7th November.

His family described him as a “much-loved son, father, brother and son-in-law” and said they were “heartbroken and devastated” by his death.

A man, 56, from Grantham was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been released under investigation.

Mr Macdonald’s death is linked to the death of a second man, 46, who died after a police pursuit on the A52 in Nottinghamshire on 9th November.

The man, who has not been named, was followed by police on the Bingham bypass and stopped by armed officers investigating Mr Macdonald’s murder.

The driver was found with serious head injuries and pronounced dead at the scene, with a gun discovered in his car.

Leicestershire Police has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct and said it will co-operate fully.

Detective Inspector David Greenhalgh, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said:

“Support continues to be provided to Mr Macdonald’s family and we continue to appeal to anyone with any information who has not yet spoken to us to make contact”.

“We understand there will be concern in the community but please be assured that a full investigation is ongoing to determine what has happened”.

