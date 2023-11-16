Police have been granted extra time to question two boys, 12, arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed in Wolverhampton.

Shawn Seesahai, 19, was with friends when he was attacked on open land off Laburnum Street in Bilston, just before 8:30pm on Monday 13 November.

Paramedics treated him at the scene, but nothing could be done to save him. Shawn died of his injuries shortly afterwards.

Shawn's mother said he was a “courageous, compassionate and confident young soul”.

She issued the following statement through West Midlands Police:

“He was looking forward to accomplish many future plans and ambitions. He cared dearly about his family and friends and he absolutely loved to help people. He was a generous person and had a good personality.

“We will always have him in our hearts.”

A force statement said: “Two 12-year-old boys remain in custody on suspicion of his murder and detectives have been granted a warrant of further detention to question them further.

“Our patrols are continuing in the area as understandably the community are shocked and concerned, especially given the ages of the boys arrested.

“We would urge people not to speculate on social media and let our detectives continue with our investigation to achieve justice for Shawn’s family.

“Our thoughts remain with them in their time of grief.”

