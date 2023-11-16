A dog walker was left unconscious in the road with a broken leg and fractured eye socket, after being hit by an off-road bike in Skegby, Nottinghamshire.

The dog walker, a man in his 40s, was crossing the road in Elder Street when he was hit by an off-road bike travelling on the wrong side of the road on 30 July 2023.

The rider did fall off his bike on the scene, but immediately got back on and rode away.

The dog was unharmed in the hit-and-run.

Nottinghamshire Police is appealing for more information and would like to speak to the driver seen riding an orange motorbike.

Inspector John Hewitt said:

"This was a shocking incident made all worse by the callous actions of the rider, who ploughed into a pedestrian before leaving him slumped in the street".

"We are determined to catch up with the person responsible and are releasing these images to help jog people's memories".

"We would particularly like to appeal to anyone who knows who this person is".

“They may be friends or even family members, and may already be aware that a collision of some kind took place. I want them to know just how serious this incident was and urge them to do the right thing by coming forward".

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 650 or 30 July 2023. They can also contact Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.