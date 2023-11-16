A woman from Nuneaton has gone viral after having the time of her life dancing at a 50 Cent concert in Birmingham.

Mary Jane Farquharson, or 'Momma Jane' as she's known, has become an overnight internet sensation after 50 Cent shared a video of her dancing at his Resorts World Arena concert on social media platform X.

50 Cent called Momma Jane "the coolest person at my show tonight by far" and said that she was "rocking wit me".

And rocking she was, as Mary Jane said "everyone was bopping from start to finish".

Mary Jane did not even realise that she had gone viral, telling ITV News Central "I didn't think anything of it".

She had woken up early in the morning to give her dog some eye drops, and even though her phone was buzzing, she decided to go back to bed.

When she finally woke up she saw that her phone was full of messages and calls. She answered the phone to her sons friend who broke the news that she had gone viral.

Even up until her son eventually showed her proof of the video, she believed that it was all a practical joke.

Mary Jane claims that it must have been rapper Busta Rhymes who spotted her, before a member of the technical team filmed her dancing to her favourite songs.

She said: "I did message Busta Rhymes to say thank you, but he hasn't message me back. Which I thought was a bit rude".

Mary Jane has been a huge 50 Cent and rap music fan since her son, Ross, introduced her to it.

Her son said "she was originally worried about what I was listening to growing up and ended up loving it herself".

Whilst maybe not what you would expect from a 50 Cent listener, Mary Jane says that she "never has MTV off".

She says: "I work all day, long hours face to face with customers. I’m labelled the old lady with the white hair who sits in the window".

"It irritates me, but sometimes in the summer my neighbours are confused where all the loud music is coming from. If Eminem or 50 is on the TV its on full and I’m rocking to it.”

Speaking on the experience and all of the positive messages that she has received, Mary Jane said:

"When we were coming out we were stopped by lots of people showing love to me. I want to say thank you very much for the love you've shown my son and I".

Pictured are Ross and his mom Mary Jane sat down at the show. Credit: Ross Farquharson

Her son Ross said:

“It was just nuts. All I kept saying was this is mad, this is mad. My mum and I have had a difficult time and this has brought us back together again”.

Having fulfilled her dream of watching 50 Cent live, her new Christmas wish is to meet him properly.

Echoing the lyrics of 50's famous song 'In Da Club', Momma Jane said she would love for 50 to "find me in the club and come give me a hug".

