Two 12-year-old boys have been charged with murder after a 19-year-old man was stabbed in Wolverhampton.

Shawn Seesahai, 19, was with friends when he was attacked on open land off Laburnum Street in Bilston, just before 8:30pm on Monday 13 November.

Paramedics treated him at the scene, but nothing could be done to save him. Shawn died of his injuries shortly afterwards.

The 12-year-olds were arrested on Tuesday evening and following a warrant of further detention from the court, they were charged this evening. The boys have also been charged with possession of a bladed article. They have been remanded in custody to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court tomorrow (17 Nov). Police patrols are continuing in East Park to offer reassurance to the public.