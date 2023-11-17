A dad murdered his baby son who he believed to be a 'prophet', after having 'intrusive thoughts about his own sexuality', a court heard.

Kadees Mohammed, 30, killed three-week-old Mohammed Ibrahim at his home in Dovey Road, Sparkhill in Birmingham.

It was alleged the civil servant, who worked for the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA), used 'severe force' against his infant son in the early hours of 18 October 2022.

A jury was told he then hit his wife and his mother with an iron when they tried to stop him.

Mohammed went on trial at Birmingham Crown Court today where he denies murder, an alternative offence of manslaughter and two charges of wounding with intent.

He relies on the legal defence of 'insanity'.Justice Steyn, presiding over the case, told the jury that Mohammed was not physically present in the dock because he had been permitted to attend via video link from the Tamarind Centre psychiatric hospital, where he is 'currently being treated'.

Opening the case prosecutor Harpreet Sandhu Kc said: "In the early hours of October 18 of last year the defendant Kadees Mohammed killed his then three-week-old son Mohammed Ibrahim."He did so by using severe force against him. As he was using severe force against Ibrahim, Ibrahim's mother, the defendant's wife Mehwish Mubashir, tried to stop the defendant."The defendant attacked her with an iron and caused really serious injury. The defendant's mother Raqya Bi also tried to stop the defendant. The defendant attacked her with an iron too, and caused her really serious harm."As you know there's no dispute that the defendant killed his infant son and nor is there any dispute that he caused really serious injury to his wife and to his mother. The issue in this case will centre on the defendant's mental state in the early hours of October 18, 2022."He told the court that Mohammed had appeared 'perfectly pleasant, content and happy' while Ibrahim seemed 'well-cared for' when a health visitor assessed him less than two weeks after he was born. But he stated the family became concerned about Mohammed that summer after he became 'fixated' with the idea he had Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The jury heard that one neighbour pushed Mohammed up a wall to prise Ibrahim away from him, but he responded by biting the baby's head. Credit: PA Images

The court heard on October 17, the day before Ibrahim's death, the defendant went to the mosque before 7.00am, which was 'unusual' according to his wife.

When he returned home after 15 minutes, he repeatedly washed his hands and said he "felt he was not clean".Mohammed was described as 'quiet' and 'deep in thought' throughout the day and went to the mosque again in the afternoon.

It was alleged that afterwards, he told his wife he had been to repent having had 'weird thoughts' that were 'contrary to his faith', and feeling he had 'sinned'.Mr Sandhu said: "Two days beforehand - October 15 - the defendant had downloaded the dating app Grindr. Subsequent analysis of his telephone, which was taken by the police as a part of the investigation, revealed material indicating the defendant was a man who struggled with sexuality."The court heard that further family members became concerned about Mohammed who spoke of being 'scared of death' and having 'premonitions which were going to materialise'. One relative witnessed him 'moving his mouth as if he was chanting something', it was alleged.The prosecutor said Mohammed's sister and brother-in-law travelled up from London and he told them he had been 'receiving signs from God and he was a prophet'. The jury was told the defendant admitted to an emergency services operator he had been suicidal and 'felt low', blaming the fact he had not slept much since his son was born.Mr Sandhu said at one stage his 'mood changed' and he apologised to his wife for upsetting her. He later WhatsApp'd a friend to say he had had a breakdown, it was alleged. The court heard that paramedics arrived and it was agreed that Mohammed would go to A&E at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital to speak to the mental health crisis team.But he was described as behaving 'odd' as his relatives drove him there after he spoke about 'the end of time'. The jury was told Mohammed decided against facing a four-hour wait to be seen and was taken back home shortly before midnight by his sister and her husband, who returned to London.

The prosecutor added that Mohammed also 'squeezed' Ibrahim, who suffered multiple fractures to his skull and rib cage. Credit: PA Images

Mr Sandhu stated the defendant's wife noticed another change in his behaviour as he spoke about religion and his wish to return to the mosque in the morning so he could pray and 'repel the devil'.He said: "The defendant's wife woke around 3am on the 18th of October. She woke to find her baby son on the ground with the defendant kneeling over him. The defendant repeated the words 'God is great'. He repeated that as he held on to their son."By now Ibrahim was unresponsive. It is likely that the defendant had already subjected Ibrahim to severe force by this stage."The defendant's wife ran out of the bedroom and into her mother-in-law's bedroom. The defendant ran after her. The defendant's wife and mother tried to stop the defendant from taking hold of the baby. However, the defendant never stopped. There was an iron in his mother's room."He took that iron with one hand and hit his mother to the head with it. She sustained a wound to her head as a result of that blow. Having done that the defendant grabbed baby Ibrahim. He flung Ibrahim around. At one point he threw Ibrahim to the ground."His wife told police who attended that the defendant also smacked Ibrahim into a wall. She tried to stop the defendant. The defendant used the iron he had to hit his wife in the head twice."The prosecutor added that Mohammed also 'squeezed' Ibrahim, who suffered multiple fractures to his skull and rib cage.

He told the court the defendant's wife ran out of the house to get help from neighbours, one of whom found Mohammed kneeling on the floor 'cradling' Ibrahim.Mr Sandhu said: "He repeated 'I'm Mohammed, my baby is Mohammed'. The defendant appeared to be in the words of those who observed him 'crazy'. The defendant got up and walked out of the bedroom with Ibrahim. He held Ibrahim tightly. Others saw Ibrahim fall backwards. It was clear Ibrahim had head injuries. Ibrahim appeared to be lifeless."He told the jury that one neighbour pushed Mohammed up a wall to prise Ibrahim away from him, but the defendant responded by biting the baby's head. As he was forced onto a sofa he said 'My baby is the prophet', neighbours claimed.The 'rambling' defendant was arrested by police and was alleged to have said 'I can't believe I killed my son' as he was booked into custody.He was then said to struggle to answer questions asked of him because he 'appeared fixated on becoming a better Muslim and devoting himself to Islam'.

Mohammed denies murder, an alternative offence of manslaughter and two charges of wounding with intent. He relies on the legal defence of 'insanity'.

