Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued a warning after a pile of tea towels self-combusted in a school kitchen.

Firefighters from Oswestry Fire Station and Ellesmere Fire Station were called to the fire at approximately 5am on Thursday (16 November).

Crews used dry powder extinguishers to put out the blaze which had started in a bucket of tea towels.

A fire investigation was carried out and the fire is believed to have been caused by self-combustion of the tea towels which had recently been washed and tumble dried before being folded and placed into the plastic bucket.

The fire service is urging people to take caution when using tumble dryers, particularly if the items inside have been used for substances like cooking oil.

They are also warning people to allow items to cool before storing them closely together.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.