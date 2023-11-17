A man has been charged with murder after a man, 22, was hit by a car and killed in Sheldon.

Liam Jones was riding his electric bike when he was hit by a car near the junction of Moat Lane and Vera Road, at around 11.55pm on Tuesday 1 August.

Abdirahman Ibrahim, 19 and from Birmingham, has been charged with Mr Jones' murder.

He appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court yesterday on Thursday 16 November, where he was remanded into custody ahead of a hearing at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.

His brother Abdullahi Ibrahim, 20 and also from Birmingham, has been charged with assisting an offender. He has been bailed to an address outside of the West Midlands.

Detective Inspector Nick Barnes, who is leading the murder investigation, said: "This is a significant step forward in our investigation and we've updated Mr Jones' family. "We know the death of Mr Jones caused a lot of concern within the community and my team has worked diligently to get to the point of charging two men.

"This is very much an ongoing enquiry, however, and we will remain focussed on ensuring we can get full answers and justice for Mr Jones and his family."

In a statement released in August, Mr Jones' family said: "Liam was a loving, caring son, brother and uncle. He would do anything for anybody – he lived life to the fullest.

"He touched many hearts, gained many friends and he will be truly missed by family. We love you all the world – taken too soon.

"We are truly heartbroken. Keep doing what you loved – bike it up there.”