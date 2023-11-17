Police are appealing to the public for help to find a mobile phone, after a man's body was found in a Leicestershire field.

Detective believe a Samsung mobile phone could assist in the ongoing murder investigation, after Timothy Macdonald, 46, was found dead in a field off Highgate Lane, Plungar, on Tuesday 7 November.

The mobile phone may have been picked up in the Vale of Belvoir area and police are urging anyone who picked it up on Sunday 5 November or later, to get in touch.

A post mortem examination has determined that Mr Macdonald’s cause of death was a gunshot wound injury, pending further tests.

His death is linked to the death of a second man, 46, who died after a police pursuit on the A52 in Nottinghamshire on 9 November.

The man, who has not been named, was followed by police on the Bingham bypass and stopped by armed officers investigating Mr Macdonald’s murder.

The driver was found with serious head injuries and pronounced dead at the scene, with a gun discovered in his car.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector David Greenhalgh, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “We continue to carry out full enquiries into Mr Macdonald’s death and I believe locating this phone will significantly help us in our ongoing investigation.

“I am therefore appealing to anyone who may have found a Samsung phone in the Vale of Belvoir area on or after Sunday 5 November, or who has any information in relation to its location, to please make contact with us. The phone could provide us with significant information.

“You can report online to us at www.leics.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference 23*690816. Thank you.”

