A teenager has been sentenced to youth custody for manslaughter, after he killed a pensioner, 82, with one punch.

Omar Moumeche, 18, from Derby, killed Dennis Clarke in May 2021 with a single punch after he confronted him in the Eagle Market in the city centre.

Moumeche was with friends, one of whom was walking up the down escalator at the centre’s exit when Mr Clarke confronted him.

A security guard intervened and Moumeche and his friends were ejected from the centre.

Mr Clarke went on his way to the bus station, followed by Moumeche and his friends.

At the bus station, there was a further confrontation, initiated by the three young people, during which Moumeche punched Mr Clarke causing him to fall to the floor.

Mr Clarke fractured his skull in the fall and died nine days later from his injuries.

Moumeche fled the bus station but was arrested within minutes.

He was charged with manslaughter and found guilty by a jury at Derby Crown Court in July this year.

He was sentenced to two years' youth custody.

Andrew Baxter from the CPS said: “Dennis Clarke’s tragic death was the result of this young person’s intimidating and aggressive behaviour, refusing to back down and not knowing when to walk away. Mr Clarke was within his rights to challenge the behaviour and had then gone about his business, assuming that the incident was concluded.

"Moumeche chose to confront him at the bus station, behaving in an aggressive and intimidating way to a man in his 80s who posed no threat. He then threw a punch which led to the death of an elderly and innocent man, and a family grieving a much-loved family member and respected member of the community.

"I would like to offer everyone close to Dennis Clarke every sympathy for their loss.”