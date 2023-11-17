Two boys, 12, have been remanded into youth detention at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court, charged with murder and possessing a machete.

They are accused of murdering Shawn Seesahai, 19, in Wolverhampton just before 8.30pm on Monday 13 November.

Shawn, who is believed to have come to the UK in April 2023, was with friends when he was attacked on open land off Laburnum Street in Bilston.

The boys, who cannot be named because of their age, spoke only to confirm their personal details during a 10-minute hearing before District Judge Graham Wilkinson.

During their appearance, the boys, dressed in a casual zip-up jumper and a hoodie, listened as their lawyers confirmed that they would both deny the charges against them.

As well as a count of murder, the boys face a second charge alleging they were in possession on Monday of “an article which had a blade or was sharply-pointed, namely a machete” without lawful authority.

At the start of hearing, both boys nodded when asked by District Judge Wilkinson if they could hear the proceedings.

After informing the defendants that the media would not be able to identify them, the judge said: “This is going to be a really short hearing.

“As your lawyers will have told you, because you are charged with murder this court cannot consider bail.

“Today the only option will be to remand you into what’s called youth detention.

“Your lawyers have properly identified that you will both in due course be denying the murder charge.”

As the boys were led down the steps of the dock after the hearing, they both briefly waved to relatives sitting in the public gallery.

They were both ordered to appear again at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday 20 November.

Shawn's mother said he was a “courageous, compassionate and confident young soul”.

She issued the following statement through West Midlands Police:

“He was looking forward to accomplish many future plans and ambitions. He cared dearly about his family and friends and he absolutely loved to help people. He was a generous person and had a good personality.

“We will always have him in our hearts.”

