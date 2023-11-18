Doctor says young people are creating a 'screendemic' - and some students agree

A consultant paediatrician from Leicester is warning young people about the dangers of excessive use of mobile phones and social media.

Dr Sanjiv Nichani says it's a problem that affects the young and old but he says it's particularly bad for the health and well-being of the younger generation who often spend hours and hours on their phones.

Dr Nichani started his campaign to raise awareness about the issue with a visit to a school in Leicester.

At Avanti Fields School, he spokes about what he calls a 'screendemic' - spending too much time on your phone or on social media.

Reporter Rajiv Popat spoke to students Leandro Peets, Anmol Rani, and Vrishti Madhani about their use of phones and social media.

"Personally I think I [spend too much time on my phone], yes," says Leandro Peets, adding: "As I have mocks [exams] coming up in the near future, I think I have to prioritise having one over the other."

Anmol Rani says: "I certainly do spend too much time on my phone these days, for example since the pandemic I've been using my phone a lot more.

"I seem to be looking at my messages, TikTok, and all the different social media platforms for a little bit too long."

Student Vrishti Madhani adds: "I guess it's a nice way of relaxing without actually having to do anything. So, you can just sit down and just see what your friends are up to."

Dr Nichani told ITV News Central that he believes social media should have warnings like cigarette packets.

Dr Nichani says MRI scans and brain scans are showing structural changes in the brains of people who are addicted to social media, adding: "This is now really serious stuff."

He continued: "It's like when somebody smokes a packet of cigarettes, it tells you 'smoking kills.' In supermarkets, when you pick up a ready meal it tells you the calorie content, the fat content.

"The same must apply for smartphones and social media use."

