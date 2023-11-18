Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision on the M1 motorway in Leicestershire. The incident was reported around 9.20pm yesterday, Friday November 17, and involved a pedestrian and a white VW Touran.It’s believed the pedestrian was initially on a bridge on Butt Hole Lane in Shepshed, just after junction 23 of the M1 northbound.He was subsequently found on the carriageway where the VW collided with him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.Officers are in the very early stages of their enquiries but are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen man standing on the bridge or witnessed any part of the incident.

Also, anyone who was driving along this route is asked to check the footage on any video recording equipment they may have installed in their vehicles.