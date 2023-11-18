Police are appealing for information after a serious assault on a man in a nightclub in Nottingham.

The victim suffered serious facial injuries after he was punched and knocked to the floor at Rock City in Talbot Street, Nottingham city centre.

The man, who had attended the ‘Tuned’ student night on Thursday 2 November, was knocked unconscious during the incident which happened in the cloakroom foyer at around 2.45am on Friday 3 November.

Detectives are continuing with their inquiries into the incident, which have included checking CCTV footage, and are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or who has any information to come forward.

Detective Constable Nabeel Dad, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:

“This nasty assault took place in the cloakroom area and would have been seen by people in the club.

“We are looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the attack and who may have any information that could aid our investigation. We would urge you to come forward and get in contact as soon as possible.”