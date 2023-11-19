Police have launched an investigation after a pedestrian died in a collision this morning.

Officers were called by the ambulance service to the junction of Rupert Street and Nechells Parkway, Birmingham at around 9.10am, Saturday 19 November.

It's believed that a 46-year-old man had been struck by a car as he crossed the road near to a pedestrian crossing. The man was treated at the scene, but nothing could be done to save him. The driver, a man in his 40s, has been spoken to by police as they begin an investigation to understand the circumstances that led to the collision. Forensic examiners will remain at the scene of Rupert Street and Goodwick Way as officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit continue to examine the scene. The man's family have been informed. There have been witnesses who have already spoken to the police, but anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash cam footage is being asked to contact the police.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…