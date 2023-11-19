A man has been arrested following reports of a stabbing at a house in Shropshire.

It happened in Holdgate Drive in Shrewsbury just before 9am on Saturday 19 November.

A man in his 30s was found with a serious injury to his torso. It's not believed to be life-threatening and he was airlifted to hospital.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody while investigations continue.

Inspector Gordon Kaye said: "I’d like to thank the public for their co-operation and patience whilst we dealt with the incident.

"I would also like to reassure them that this was an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the public.

"While we continue with our investigation, there will be a police presence at the scene."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…