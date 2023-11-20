A Lottery winner who used his prize money to buy a pool table has won bronze at the European Championships.

Neil Jones, from Stoke-on-Trent, had just £13 in his pocket when he and his partner Julie Kirkham won £2.4 million just before Christmas in 2010.

One of his first purchases was a pool table, and he spent the Covid lockdowns honing his skills before being given his first England trial in 2021.

The 59-year-old was then selected to represent England at the European Blackball Championships in Qawra, Malta, earlier this month, where he won a bronze medal after captaining the nation’s B1 team.

He said: “It was the first time I had experienced the honour of pulling on an England shirt at a major championship and, to add to that, I had the privilege to be captaining my country.

“At the time of the semi-final loss, we were all gutted but, upon reflection, if you’d have offered us a podium place when we left home we’d have jumped at it.

"It was the most amazing journey and I can’t believe that we won a medal. I am so proud."

He says winning the Lottery changed the course of his life, adding that it "allowed me to retire and practise, which I couldn’t have done while I was still working. I also couldn’t have afforded a professional-grade pool table before the win."

Mr Jones says it's taken 'thousands of hours' of training to get to where he is today. Credit: PA

Mr Jones’ team came up against other home nation sides and teams from France, Spain, Belgium, Ireland and Gibraltar, beating Wales B 13-12 in the quarter-finals.

They then lost 13-11 to Wales B1 in their semi-final, who themselves were defeated by Scotland B in the final.

Mr Jones dedicated the medal win to his late father. He said: “I just wish my dad was still here to see what we’ve done. This medal is for him.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…