A man has died after a fire broke out at a flat in Walsall in the early hours of the morning.

Police were called to Wednesbury Road at just after 4am on Monday where a man in his 30s was confirmed dead at the scene.

The road remains closed whilst officers carry out forensic examinations of the scene to establish the cause of the fire and how the man died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via live chat or by calling 101 quoting log 371 of 20/11.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…