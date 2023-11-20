A security guard has been hospitalised after being bitten by an XL Bully in Leicester city centre.

Police were called to Highcross Shopping Centre at around 12.30pm on Saturday 18 November, after the owner of the XL Bully dog was denied entry into a shop by a security guard.

The dog then bit the guard, injuring his arm and leg - he was later rushed to hospital. Police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

After the attack, the dog's owner left the scene - but was later detained by officers in nearby Silver Street.

He was arrested on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control in a public place and causing injury.

In a statement, Leicestershire Police said the XL Bully was "seized by officers and taken to a place of safety."

The force also stated that the dog’s owner had since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Footage of the incident, including the seizing of the dog, has been widely shared online.

Officers say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the biting of the security guard.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know