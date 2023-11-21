The RSPCA is appealing for information after an 'extremely unwell' cat, estimated to be at least 15 years old, was found dumped in a box in Kidderminster.

A refuse collector made the discovery on 8 November, with the black cat found in a 'Peppa Pig' branded box next to some bins in Paradise Way.

The cat, now named Asher, was rushed to a vet. He was found to be ridden with fleas, anaemic, and dehydrated.

He's now with one of the RSPCA Stourbridge and District branch's dedicated foster carers, and is said to be "doing well".

RSPCA inspector Claire Davey, who is investigating the incident, said: "If anyone can help with our enquiries we’d really like to hear from you as at the moment we still don’t know where he came from and what happened to him.

"Being abandoned amongst the rubbish is just so heartbreaking.

"Luckily he came into the care of the RSPCA Stourbridge and District branch and he is doing really well with one of their foster carers."

Branch chair Liz Cormell said: "We are very pleased to see that Asher is recovering well in foster care but we also know he has a long way to go.

"Within a week he went from 2.5kg to 3.2kg and is gaining strength to stand for longer, move more and to groom himself independently."

Asher, pictured more recently, is 'doing well.' Credit: RSPCA

Liz added that they wished to thank the refuse collecters of Wyre Forest District Council Waste Disposal, who found Asher.

"We’d very much like to thank them for calling us and to thank them for racing him to our vets for urgent care," she said.

"He was literally at death’s door when he was found, and the vets initially thought he would not survive. Luckily he pulled through and following treatment and some TLC he is on the mend."

