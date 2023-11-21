The parents of a little girl who died from a rare form of leukaemia have been presented with honorary doctorates from Coventry University to recognise the charity work they do in the name of their daughter.

Azaylia Diamond Cain, was just eight months old when she died from cancer.

Her parents, ex-professional footballer Ashley Cain and author Safiyya Vorajee from Nuneaton, set up the Azaylia Foundation to help improve awareness of childhood cancer and advance new treatments.

Both Ashley and Safiyya have both raised money for the foundation. Ashley has taken part in numerous physical challenges and Safiyya has written a book in her daughters memory.

Speaking on their honorary doctorate, Ashley said: "When I was first told about the Honorary Doctorate I didn’t really believe it. I thought it was a joke but really all the glory goes to my daughter, she has done so many amazing things for so many people."

Safiyya added: "I’m absolutely overwhelmed to be presented with an honorary doctorate.

"We launched the foundation because we believe Azaylia shouldn't be remembered as the little girl who passed, but as the girl who helped so many others."

