Aston Villa and England defender Tyrone Mings has squashed speculation around a possible retirement and promises to come back.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Mings said: "Can't get rid of me that easy!"

The announcement comes after Mings was ruled out for the season following a ruptured ACL in the club's first Premier League game of the season against Newcastle.

A torn ACL, or anterior cruciate ligament, can be season-ending and take up to 9 months to heal from.

A permanent feature of Aston Villa's backline, making 141 appearances over four years, many Villa fans questioned whether Tyrone Mings would fully recover - or even play again.

However, Mings has put those rumours to bed, and thanked his fans for all the support they have given him.

Mings suffered an injury on Aston Villa's first game of the season. Credit: PA Images

He said: "Thank you so much for all the messages people have sent me, I've read pretty much every single one.

"The cards, gifts in the post, the tweets, everything has been so appreciated and has helped me through this early stage."

Mings has today also announced that footage is to be released documenting his ACL recovery journey.

Who is Tyrone Mings?

Having started his career as a barman and mortgage advisor, Tyrone Mings had a quick rise to the top, joining Aston Villa on loan in 2019 and helping them secure promotion to the Premier League.

Mings joined Aston Villa permanently in 2020, and stayed at Villa for three more seasons, helping them survive relegation and secure European competition in 2023.

Mings also spent a season as Villa Captain in the 2021/2022 season.

An England international, Mings has made 18 appearances and scored two goals for his country. He received his first call up in August 2019 and was selected for the Euros squad in 2020, starting his first two games.

