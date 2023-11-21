A car has been abandoned in the middle of Birmingham's Aston Expressway with the driver nowhere to be found.

The white Volkswagen Golf was left in the middle lane of the busy A38(M), one of Birmingham's most important roads in and out of the city.

The Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG), which covers both West Midlands Police and Staffordshire Police, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to voice its frustration.

On social media, the CMPG wrote: "To the owner of this Golf. We have your car after you left it abandoned in the middle lane of A38M.

"Please contact us and explain why you walked away and made no effort to call the police."

They added that the abandoned car "caused unnecessary congestion" and meant that officers were "putting [their] own lives at risk standing in the middle of a [motorway]."

