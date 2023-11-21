Motorist are warned to prepare for long delays on the M6 in Birmingham following an accident.

Traffic which was temporarily held southbound from J6 A38 Tyburn Road (Spaghetti Junction) to J5 A452 (Castle Bromwich), has now been released.

National Highways says there are delays of 45 minutes, with seven miles of congestion.

There is also congestion to M6 J8 (M5 interchange) and A452 Chester Road as the traffic diverts.

Lane 4 (of 4) is closed. The hard shoulder is being used as a running lane.

