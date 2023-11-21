A man who was stabbed in a car park following an altercation had to walk to a nearby shop to ask for help, police said.

The victim was assaulted and stabbed after an altercation with another man in Hickings Lane, Stapleford.

Nottinghamshire Police said t he man managed to make his way to a shop before asking someone to call for an ambulance.

The victim was taken to hospital and received treatment for a wound to his neck and has since been discharged.

Police are still looking for a man in his early 20s who is of a lean build and between 5ft 11 inches and 6ft 4 inches tall.

He was captured on CCTV wearing a blue puffer jacket, dark clothing and grey trainers.

Detective Sergeant Georgina Gallagher of Nottinghamshire Police said: "This was a serious assault that left a man needing hospital treatment.

"We treat all forms of knife crime with the utmost seriousness, and we are working tirelessly to find the person responsible for this attack, including trawling through CCTV footage."

"We know there were people in the area around the time of this incident who may have crucial information that could help our investigation."

"I would urge anyone who recognises the man pictured to please call us as soon as possible as we believe he may have information that could be key to our investigation."

