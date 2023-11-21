After last week's public appeal, a mobile phone has been handed into Leicestershire Police as part of an ongoing murder investigation.

The body of 46-year-old Timothy Macdonald was found in a field off Highgate Lane, in Plungar, at 3.30pm on Tuesday 7 November.

After a post-mortem, it was established that Mr Macdonald's death was caused by a gunshot wound.

His death is linked to the death of a second man, 46, who died after a police pursuit on the A52 in Nottinghamshire on 9 November.

The man, who has not been named, was followed by police on the Bingham bypass and stopped by armed officers investigating Mr Macdonald’s murder.

The driver was found with serious head injuries and pronounced dead at the scene, with a gun discovered in his car.

On Saturday 18 November, a Samsung mobile phone was handed in by a member of the public to police at Melton police station.

Police say they believe this is the phone they were looking for.

Detective Inspector David Greenhalgh said: "From both myself and the family of Mr Macdonald, thank you very much to everyone who shared our appeal and of course to the person who handed the phone in.

"Your work with us and your response to our appeal is very much appreciated and is extremely helpful to our ongoing enquiries as we continue to find much-needed answers for Mr Macdonald’s family."

