Sixteen-time world champion Phil 'The Power' Taylor has announced he will retire from competitive darts next year.

The 63-year-old from Stoke-on-Trent had stepped down from darts originally in 2018 after the PDC World Darts Championship, but he soon returned to the sport in 2022.

However, he has announced that the World Senior Darts Tour in 2024 will be his final circuit after a 35-year stint in competitive darts.

While his announcement may have come as sad news for darts fans, Taylor said: “I’ll always love performing to the best of my ability, but time waits for no man and I know now is the right time to step away from the Tour.

"It’s been an unbelievable journey over the past 35 years and I’ve loved every minute of it.

"I’d like to thank Target and the World Seniors Darts Tour for their support in recent years and I’m looking forward to playing in front of darts fans across the country next year.

"I’m going to be working just as hard as I always have to make sure I give the fans what they want and go out on top."

Taylor retires with a legacy as one of the best darts players to grace the game, winning 214 professional tournaments, including 85 major titles and 16 world championships.

Nicknamed the 'The Crafty Potter' after his Stoke-on-Trent heritage and comparisons to the 'Crafty Cockney' Eric Bistow, his 16th and most recent title came in 2013 when he defeated Michael van Gerwen.

Billy Lovell of the World Senior Darts Tour said: “Phil is one of the greatest sportspeople the UK has ever produced and we would like to place on record how grateful we are that he decided to come out of retirement at the beginning of our project".

"We have absolutely loved having him around and we’re sure his final year on tour with us will be great fun."

