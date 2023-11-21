Police investigating a racist attack on a bus on in Redditch have released CCTV images of a man and a woman they'd like to speak to.

The attack took place on a Diamond Bus on July 22nd - when a woman was abused verbally and spat at, before being hit.

West Mercia Police is investigating the incident as a hate crime.

PC Bednall said: "We take all reports of hate crime very seriously, no-one should be targeted for being themselves.

"We never underestimate the devastating effect being a victim of a hate crime can have on people.

"I know this incident happened some time ago, but I’d ask you to cast your mind back and if you have any information about the incident or know who the two people are in the pictures, I urge you to contact me."

