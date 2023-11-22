Tributes are being paid to four teenagers from Shrewsbury, who died in a car crash while on a camping trip in north Wales.

The bodies of Wilf Fitchett, Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen and Hugo Morris, were recovered from a car in Snowdonia on Tuesday 21 November.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak opened today's Prime Ministers Questions with a tribute to the teenagers.

He said: "The thoughts of the whole House are with the families and friends of the four teenagers who died in a car accident in North Wales."

Credit: PA Images

In Shrewsbury, the town council has announced its annual Christmas lights switch-on has been cancelled out of respect for four teenage boys from the area who were found dead in a crash in north Wales.

The event in the Shropshire town was planned for tonight (Wednesday 22 November), but posting to social media, the authority said it would no longer take place.

Posting to X, the council said: "Following the tragic news yesterday we have taken the respectful decision to cancel the lights switch-on, scheduled for this evening.

"Our thoughts go out to all who are caught up in this terrible tragedy."

The bodies of Wilf Fitchett, Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen and Hugo Morris, were recovered from a silver Ford Fiesta in Snowdonia on the morning of Tuesday 21 November.

Members of the emergency services launched a search for the boys after they failed to return home from an overnight camping trip to the Snowdonia area.

North Wales Police says the bodies were found inside the overturned car which left the A4085 at Garreg, near Tremadog, and was partially submerged in water.

Shrewsbury Colleges Group, where the boys were A-level students, offered “deepest condolences to the family and friends” of the teenagers and said it had put in place a range of support measures to help those affected.

Trinity Churches said it would offer “time and space to pray” at the Trinity Centre in Meole Brace from 9am on Wednesday, while Shrewsbury Abbey is open all day for prayer and reflection.

The church has opened its doors to the public Credit: Trinity Churches Shrewsbury

In a post on Facebook, Trinity Churches said: "Such an outpouring of grief as people all over Shrewsbury remember the four boys who have died.

"Along with many other churches, we are offering a quiet space and place to remember. From 9am in the Trinity Centre."

Superintendent Owain Llewellyn from North Wales Police said: "Police officers attended and located a Ford Fiesta vehicle on its roof, partially submerged in water.

"Tragically, the bodies of four young males were recovered from within the vehicle.

"The families of the missing boys have been informed.

"At present, this appears to have been a tragic accident, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the four young men at this very difficult time."

Inquiries into why the car left the road are under way, the force said.

Tributes have been paid to the teenagers online, including the local football club, Shrewsbury Town FC, who expressed "thoughts and condolences".

