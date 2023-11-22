A man who set fire to a Christmas decoration on the front door of a family home whilst they slept upstairs has been jailed for four years.

61-year-old Andrew Grant set alight the gold bow decoration in the early hours of New Year's Day in Rivergreen, Clifton.

The fire caused significant damage to the front door, but did not spread any further. Nottingham Crown Court was told that a mother and two her sons were asleep in their home at the time of the incident at around 4:00am on 1 January 2023.

Just three hours later, Grant, who officers say had been "drinking heavily", called 999 and "confessed to his actions."

The moment Grant was arrested on New Year's Day after confessing to his crime. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

After being arrested, Grant changed is story - and said he'd called the emergency services after spotting the fire, insisting that he wasn't the one to start it.

But after detectives examined his mobile phone, messages were found with phrases like "I'll set fire to them", "I'll scare him", and "leave it to me."

Investigators from Nottinghamshire Police discovered that Grant knew someone who disliked a man who was staying at the property with the mother and her children.

Grant plead guilty to 'arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered,' and was jailed for four years.

The court also made him subject to an indefinite restraining order.

Inspector Stephen Dalby said: "This was an extremely reckless crime and it was only through good fortune that no-one was injured or worse.

"It had a severe impact on the family concerned and I hope they can take some comfort in knowing the person responsible is now behind bars.

"Grant’s actions were particularly deplorable as he lives only a mile away from where a mother and two children were killed in an arson attack on their home, just six weeks prior to this incident.

"Those tragic murders attracted global media coverage and provided a stark reminder about the potential consequences of setting fire to people’s homes.

"Despite this, Grant still decided to commit arson and it beggars belief that he could be so reckless.

"I hope he uses his time in prison to reflect long and hard about what he did and leads a law-abiding lifestyle once he’s released."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...