Police are appealing for information after reports that a man was attacked and then pushed into a car in Birmingham.

Officers were called to Fordrough Lane in Bordesley Green, just before 4pm on 16 November.

The force say it has not been able to identify any victim of suspects.

The car, a grey VW Golf, has been recovered and is being forensically tested.

DCI James Spencer, of Birmingham Police, said: “We’ve been carrying CCTV and witness enquiries in the area since this report came into us, but have so far not been able to identify any of the people involved.

“It’s vital that we get to the bottom of what happened, and I know there were people in the area at the time who have not yet come forward but who have seen something.

“I know this will be of concern to people in the area, but I’d like to reassure them that we’re working hard to identify those involved.”