Police are hunting a group of masked men, after a man was attacked following a collision in Walsall.

It happened on Victoria Road in Darlaston, just after 8.00pm on Tuesday 21 November.

Police were called to reports of a collision and that a man was being attacked by a group of masked men.

The man, 32, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, including stab wounds, and remains in a critical condition.

It's believed that the suspects left the scene in a vehicle.

DI Kat Sibley, from West Midlands Police Major Crime Team, said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation and continue to work to understand the circumstances that led to yesterday's attack.

"We will be trawling CCTV and making enquiries to establish what's happened.

"The man remains in hospital after this brutal and sustained attack and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed what happened to come forward."

"We are appealing to anyone who may have dashcam, CCTV or video footage to get in touch. You can do this by calling us on 101 and quoting log 4727 21/11/23.

"You can also contact us on Live Chat through our website. If you'd prefer to leave information anonymously you can do this by calling Crimestoppers the independent charity on 0800 555 111."

