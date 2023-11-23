West Midlands Police is appealing for information after the M6 was forced to close after a collision involving a lamppost.

Officers were called to the northbound carriageway near to junctions 6 and 5 at just after 2:00am on Wednesday 22 November.

A lorry carrying an 'abnormal load' had entered a restricted roadworks area and collided with a lamppost, causing it to fall into the opposing carriageway.

The lamppost hit a number of vehicles and officers from the Central Motorway Policing Group were forced to close both carriageways while the lamppost was removed.

Officers are now appealing for information and dashcam footage as they continue to investigate the incident and to locate the vehicle involved.

Police say no-one was injured.

