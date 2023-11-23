An investigation is underway into a double shooting in Leicester.

Leicestershire Police said they were called at 11.20pm on Wednesday to reports that two men had been shot as they walked along Evington Road close to the junction with Chepstow Road.

The two men currently remain in hospital receiving ongoing treatment.

A cordon is in place at the scene and a number of nearby roads are closed as inquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Hazel Sandall, from the force's complex investigation unit, said: “Our investigation to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding this incident is still in its early stages.

“Gun crime is a very serious offence and we currently have a team of detectives dedicated to this investigation.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and heard a firearm discharge or saw anything unusual which may relate to this incident to come forward.

“Do you live within the area of Evington Road at the junctions with Kingston Road, Kedleston Road, Lyme Road and Linton Street and have CCTV which may have captured something related to this incident?

"Or maybe you were driving through and have dashcam footage which may also have captured something?

“We understand there may be concern among the local community but please be assured that a full investigation is being carried out into this incident.

"Reassurance patrols are also being carried out in the area by local officers and they are available to speak to anyone who may have any concerns.

“If you have any information which may be of assistance to the investigation, please get in touch.”

