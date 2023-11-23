A 19-year-old man died after being “heavily burned” in an explosion at a military pyrotechnics factory, an inquest opening has heard.

Fabian Rozniatowski passed away on May 11, nearly four months after the incident at the PW Defence factory in Draycott, Derbyshire, on January 20.

Detective Chief Inspector James Carver of Derbyshire Police provided evidence at the inquest.

He recounted the events of January 20, when an explosion occurred at around 9 pm at the factory.

Rozniatowski, who had been working there for several months, was alone in a mixing room preparing compounds for smoke grenades when the explosion happened.

Fabian Rozniatowski was a production operative at the factory Credit: Jacob King/PA

He was found “heavily burned and calling out for help” and was treated at the site before being transported to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

He was later moved to the specialist burns unit at Wythenshawe Hospital in Greater Manchester.A forensic post-mortem examination determined the medical cause of death as a consequence of burns.

The ongoing joint investigation by Derbyshire Police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) into the incident is described as a “lengthy process” by Carver.

The hearing was attended by Rozniatowski's family and friends, some wearing red T-shirts with his image and the name “Fabz,”.

Rozniatowski, born in Poland and residing in Littleover, Derby, had been a production operative at the Wilne Road factory, which became a part of WesCom Defence in February 2021.WesCom Defence, a company known for producing pyrotechnics for the defence industry, extended condolences to Rozniatowski's family and friends in a statement made in May, affirming their cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

The inquest opening took place at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court, at Chesterfield Town Hall Credit: Callum Parke/PA

Assistant coroner Sophie Lomas, who adjourned the inquest, noted that the full inquest might be delayed due to the complexity of the investigation.

She set a provisional date for an internal review on January 3 next year, while expressing her condolences to Rozniatowski's family.

