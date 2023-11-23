Fire crews are tackling a blaze that broke out on the ground floor of a three-storey void commercial premises in Birmingham.

Ten fire engines were called to the building on Villa Road in the Lozells area shortly after 2.50pm on Thursday (23 November).

70 fire crews are tackling the blaze on Villa Road. Credit: Ryan Underwood

Four 4×4 brigade response vehicles, 70 firefighters and an aerial hydraulic platform are at the scene.

The building is heavily smoke-logged and Soho Hill has been closed in both directions.

West Midlands Fire Service say the incident is on-going, and are asking the public to avoid the area due to a heavy build-up in traffic.

More to follow.