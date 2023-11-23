Breaking News
Public urged to avoid Birmingham road as fire crews tackle blaze at commercial building
Fire crews are tackling a blaze that broke out on the ground floor of a three-storey void commercial premises in Birmingham.
Ten fire engines were called to the building on Villa Road in the Lozells area shortly after 2.50pm on Thursday (23 November).
Four 4×4 brigade response vehicles, 70 firefighters and an aerial hydraulic platform are at the scene.
The building is heavily smoke-logged and Soho Hill has been closed in both directions.
West Midlands Fire Service say the incident is on-going, and are asking the public to avoid the area due to a heavy build-up in traffic.
More to follow.