Soldiers are being forced to live in "appalling", "rat-infested" conditions due to a lack of proper accommodation, according to an MP who's calling on the government to act immediately.

Helen Morgan, who represents North Shropshire, branded the "converted shipping containers" at Clive Barracks in Tern Hill, Shropshire, as "scandalous" saying they show a "lack of respect for our troops".

In a post on X, she wrote: " Would you live in this shipping container? Because this is what soldiers at Clive Barracks in North Shropshire are being given."

She decided to raise the issue in parliament after one of her constituents, a soldier, informed her of up to 40 such unites at the site.

Speaking to ITV News Central, she said: "It's very, very cramped and not enough room for a soldier to store their goods in."

'They're reportedly coming back from tours of duty to find some of their things have been eaten by rats'

Previously, soldiers at the barracks reportedly shared rooms with up to six others, in conditions described as "rat-infested".

The Ministry of Defence (MoD), responding to these claims, emphasised its commitment to providing high-quality accommodation for service personnel.

Elected in 2021, Morgan has frequently addressed military housing issues, including those at RAF Shawbury and Tern Hill.

Helen Morgan is raising concerns about the size and privacy of the accommodation

In a recent interaction, Morgan asked James Cartlidge, the Minister for Defence Procurement, for reassurances about appropriate future accommodations for service personnel.

Cartlidge said he would investigate Morgan's claims and mentioned a government plan to improve service accommodation, which includes a £400 million investment over two years and increased maintenance staff.The MoD refuted claims of ongoing pest control issues at Clive Barracks and challenged the characterisation of the units as "shipping containers".

They also announced plans to close Clive Barracks by 2029.

