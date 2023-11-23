Tributes have been paid to a "beautiful little girl" who died after she was diagnosed with a rare form of leukaemia.

Hallie, from Coventry, was two years old when she passed away. Her parents, Jamie Reeve and Kim Wileman, shared the news on Facebook on November 21.

Jamie said: "You really were the most gentle, loving, funny, caring, beautiful little girl. The purest soul with the most infectious smile.

"My heart will be yours forever. You showed me what true love is and I will never love anyone the way I loved you. Thank you for giving me the honour of being your daddy.

"No more hospitals. No more fighting. No more isolation. You are as free as your beloved birds now baby."

Tributes have been pouring in...

Coventry City FC, which welcomed little Hallie along to a home game, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a picture of her at the CBS Arena with her dad.

It read: "Everyone at Coventry City were devastated to learn that Hallie Reeve has sadly passed away. Our thoughts and condolences are with Hallie’s loved ones at this time."

Coventry Rugby Club, who held a fundraiser for the youngster in Broadgate in the city centre, also passed on its condolences, posting: "We are all incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Hallie Reeve.

"From us all at Coventry Rugby, we send our deepest condolences to Hallie’s family and friends."

What is Juvenile Myelomonocytic Leukaemia (JMML)?

The rare type of cancer slowly develops in young children and has just a 50% survival rate if caught early.

Abnormal blood cells multiply in the bone marrow and fewer normal blood cells are made. If there are not enough normal blood cells, the body cannot work normally.

According to Cancer Research UK, treatments for JMML are limited and most involved waiting to see how the cancer develops alongside chemotherapy, others involve more extensive solutions like a stem cell or bone marrow transplant.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…