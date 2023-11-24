Amazon workers in Coventry have walked out on strike on Black Friday - one of the busiest shopping days of the year - in a long-running dispute over pay.

Around 1,000 members of the GMB union started an early morning picket line outside the centre, in the 28th day of action in the dispute.

Amazon said the strike will not affect customers and defended its pay rates.

The company recently announced it would be increasing the minimum starting pay by up to £13 an hour for staff from next April - depending on location.

But the GMB union has called for a rate of at least £15 an hour, and better conditions, as it says staff are struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Amazon staff strike on one of the busiest shopping days of the year Credit: Jacob King/PA

Strikes and demonstrations are also being held in other European countries and the US, which unions say will be the biggest day of action in Amazon’s history, and a protest will be held outside the company’s London offices.

GMB official Amanda Gearing said: “Today will go down as a turning point in Amazon’s history.

“Working people who make Amazon’s business model possible stand up to demand their share of the company’s enormous wealth.

“Despite that, Amazon bosses are desperate to claim it will be business as usual for Amazon and their customers this Black Friday.

Strikes and demonstrations are also being held in other European countries and the US Credit: Jacob King/PA

“The truth is that today will see the largest day of industrial disruption in Amazon’s history.

“With industrial action escalating and workers joining strike action in Europe and the USA, it’s clear this strike is inspiring Amazon workers worldwide to fight to force the company to change its ways.”

An Amazon spokesman said: “There will be no disruption to customers.

“We regularly review our pay to ensure we offer competitive wages and benefits.

“By April 2024, our minimum starting pay will have increased to £12.30 and £13 per hour depending on location, that’s a 20% increase over two years and 50% since 2018.

“We also work hard to provide great benefits, a positive work environment and excellent career opportunities.

“These are just some of the reasons people want to come and work at Amazon, whether it’s their first job, a seasonal role or an opportunity for them to advance their career.”

Amazon said its pay rates were well above the national living wage and the voluntary real living wage, while benefits included private medical insurance, life assurance, subsidised meals and an employee discount.

Cleodie Rickard of campaign group Global Justice Now said: “From Coventry to Kolkata, Amazon workers and citizens across the world are uniting this Black Friday to say it’s time to make Amazon pay.

“We’ve had enough of rampantly unchecked corporate greed destroying our livelihoods, our communities and our planet.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...