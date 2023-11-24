Two radicalised Birmingham brothers who applied to join a terrorist group and planned to travel to Afghanistan to join terror activities, have been given custodial sentences for terrorism offences.

Muhammad Abdul Haleem Heyder Khan, 21, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and four years on license.

Muhammad Hamzah Heyder Khan, 18, was handed an eight year sentence in a youth detention centre, with four years on license.

The brothers made plans to travel to Afghanistan by buying clothes and equipment, obtaining documents and even completing application forms, from the bedroom they shared at St. Josephs Road in Ward End.

When they were arrested on 2 November 2022, they both claimed the extremist material found on their phones and computers was for 'research purposes' because they were investigative journalists.

The brothers, referred to as Haleem and Hamzah, went on trial earlier this year but ended up pleading guilty to engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorism.

During the trial, Prosecutor Harpeet Sandhu Kc said: "Over the course of 2022 these two brothers became increasingly radicalised and prepared to travel to Afghanistan so they could join in and support terrorist activity. They intended to be part of terrorist organisation Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP)."That organisation was recognised by Islamic State as one of its regional branches. It received support and direction from Islamic State's core leadership."In 2015 ISKP publicly declared its allegiance to Islamic State, which was prescribed as a terrorist organisation the previous year.

Mr Sandhu continued: "The defendants had a keen interest in Islamic State activities. They sympathised with Islamic State issues. They intended to become martyrs."

Hundreds of files were flagged on the brothers' mobile phones, computers and storage devices. Mr Sandhu said: "The defendants' preparations for joining and supporting terrorist activity included the purchase of clothing and equipment, conducting research into how they might travel to Afghanistan, obtaining documents so they could travel and completing application forms to join Islamic State. Their plans were advanced."

The brothers used messaging app Telegram to share extremist views and also used browsers designed to hide their search history. Mr Sandhu added: "They discussed preparations for Jihad. There was mutual encouragement."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...