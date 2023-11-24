Four arrested after two men injured in 'disorder' in Birmingham city centre

Four men have been arrested after reports of disorder in Birmingham city centre this morning.

Officers say they were called to Broad Street at around 5.20am.

They say two men were assaulted by a "group of men" and were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

All four men, aged 19, remain in custody for questioning, according to police.

A statement from West Midlands Police reads: "Our officers attended reports of a disorder at around 5.20am this morning on Broad Street, Birmingham.

"Following a search of the area, officers located the suspects and arrested them for assault.

"Four men, all aged 19 remain in custody for questioning."