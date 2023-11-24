Do you write 'they're' instead of 'their', 'your' instead of 'you're', 'color' instead of 'colour'? Do you say 'me' instead of 'I'? Does bad grammar really bother you?

Well, a new study by professors at the University of Birmingham has showed for the first time how our bodies go into stress-mode when hearing misused grammar.

The study showed that the more grammatical errors a person hears, the more irregular their heartbeat becomes, and the more stressed they get.

41 adults took part in the sample for the study where they were shown English speech samples, half of which contained grammatical errors.

A heart rate recorder was attached to each participant's hand and took 2048 samples a second.

The results showed a clear link between cardiovascular response, stress and grammatical errors.

Speaking on the results, Professor Dagmar Divjak stated that the study provided key insight into aspects of daily life that can not always be seen.

