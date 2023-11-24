One of the most popular landmarks in the Peak District - the Dovedale stepping stones - have been closed to the public.

The iconic stones across the River Dove in the Dovedale Valley, are one of the most photographed stepping stones in the country.

Visitors will no longer be able to skip across the stones due to damage cause by recent bad weather.

Walkers cross the Dovedale stepping stones in winter 2022 as levels in the River Dove rise. Credit: ITV News Central

The National Trust, which owns the land the stones are on, has confirmed that the heavy wet weather has caused damage to two of the stones.

It has been confirmed that until repair work takes place the stepping stones will be closed.

There has not been any timeframe announced for the repair work, but it is unlikely to be carried out while the river levels remain high.

The stepping stones at Dovedale are one of the most iconic landmarks in the Peak District. Credit: PA Images

A spokesperson for the National Trust said: "The heavy wet weather we experienced during the recent storms caused the river to rise, with debris dislodging two of the Dovedale stepping stones. This has required us to close the stepping stones until the necessary repair work can take place.

"Although the stones are on National Trust land, they form part of a public right of way and are maintained by Derbyshire County Council. We are liaising with the council regarding the repairs.”

