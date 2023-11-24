Police in Leicester are trying to trace three potential witnesses, after a shooting left two men seriously injured.

Police are particularly interested in the owner of a white Audi which may have dashcam footage that would assist their search.

Two men were shot on Wednesday 22 November on Evington Road, close to the junction with Chepstow Road in Leicester.

Both men remain in hospital, one in a serious condition.

Detective Inspector Hazel Sandall, from Leicestershire Police Complex Investigation Unit said they are keen to talk to potential witnesses involved in the incident.

She said: "We remain committed to carrying out a full and thorough investigation into this incident".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…