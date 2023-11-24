A 19-year-old and a 15-year old have been convicted of murdering a teenager in Wednesbury.

Brandon Price, now aged 19, and another teenage boy, just 15 at the time and who can’t be named due to his age, have both been convicted of Jack Norton's murder.

Police confirmed that Jack died last December from a 'savage and unprovoked attack' in a park.

On 7 December 2022, Jack had spent the day with two female friends. All three were walking along Franchise Street when Price and the 15-year-old stopped to talk to them.

All five walked into Cook Street and onto a grassy field, known locally as Cookie Park.

The younger boy had become aggressive towards Jack and started making threats, which police say worried him and made him want to leave.

After a short time, Jack indicated to his friends that they needed to go, so one of the girls said he should walk her home.

As Jack went to fist-bump Brandon Price in farewell, Price swung at him with a knife without warning, striking him several times.

Price and his friend ran from the park laughing as the two girls screamed for help and called 999.

Despite emergency surgery at the scene, Jack died from a stab wound to his heart.

Police say the motive for the attack is still unknown.

Jack’s assailants were caught on CCTV running down Cook Street 'celebrating' what they had done, before dumping the knife in a drain on Franchise Street, where police recovered it.

Detectives arrested both defendants within days of the murder and found traces of Jack’s blood on clothing they had worn that night.

At trial, Price declared he had acted in self-defence, whilst the teen admitted being present, but denied being involved. However the jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court saw through their lies and found them both guilty of murder.

They will be sentenced on 5 January.

Detective Chief Inspector Hannah Whitehouse, who led the investigation, said: "This was a totally unprovoked yet premeditated attack on a defenceless teen, who was simply hanging out with his friends.

"His family still don’t know why he was targeted and this just adds to their distress and the injustice of his loss.

"I hope that the conviction of his killers gives them some peace as they continue to grieve."

