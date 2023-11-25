A man has been jailed for life for his part in a shooting in Birmingham that left a 13-year-old boy paralysed.

It comes after the life sentences of two other men for attempted murder and a life sentence for a third man for attempted murder and possession of a firearm.

The shooting happened in November 2021 in the underpass at Hockley Circus.

The 13-year-old victim was on his way to get food with his friends when he was shot in the back with a home-made gun.

Despite his injuries, the boy managed to call 999 and was given first aid by firearms officers before paramedics arrived.

At the sentencing the mother of a teenage boy said: "These cowards didn't even ask my son a simple question, they just ran him down and shot my 13-year-old son in his back, like he was nothing".

"But my son is strong, strong like a lion and no weapon formed against him will ever prosper".

Detective Inspecter Michelle Cordell stated: "The unprovoked and callous actions of all of these young men has change the life of an innocent boy forever".

