Teenager jailed for Birmingham shooting that left a 13-year-old paralysed
A man has been jailed for life for his part in a shooting in Birmingham that left a 13-year-old boy paralysed.
It comes after the life sentences of two other men for attempted murder and a life sentence for a third man for attempted murder and possession of a firearm.
The shooting happened in November 2021 in the underpass at Hockley Circus.
The 13-year-old victim was on his way to get food with his friends when he was shot in the back with a home-made gun.
Despite his injuries, the boy managed to call 999 and was given first aid by firearms officers before paramedics arrived.
At the sentencing the mother of a teenage boy said: "These cowards didn't even ask my son a simple question, they just ran him down and shot my 13-year-old son in his back, like he was nothing".
"But my son is strong, strong like a lion and no weapon formed against him will ever prosper".
Detective Inspecter Michelle Cordell stated: "The unprovoked and callous actions of all of these young men has change the life of an innocent boy forever".
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…