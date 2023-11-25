Woman left hospitalised after van crashes into bungalow in Stoke-on-Trent

A woman has been left hospitalised with serious injuries after van thought to be driven by a 15-year-old crashed into a bungalow in Stoke-on-Trent.

Georgina Smith, 54, was left with a fractured cheekbone, jaw and eye socket and a bleed on the brain after being trapped under the rubble at their Trentham bungalow.

Her sister Kerry said they had been sitting on their sofa watching TV when they heard a bang, looked back and saw a van but couldn't see her sister.

When the emergency services arrived they had to dig Georgina out from the rubble.She was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital where she still remains.

Staffordshire Police have revealed that the occupants of the Ford Tourneo had fled from the Pacific Road crime scene following the incident in the early hours of Sunday, November 19.

They later arrested and bailed two 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old girl on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, and a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl on suspicion of dangerous driving and aggravated vehicle taking.